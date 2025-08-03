KPDN to launch price and supply monitoring system under 13MP

PENAMPANG: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is set to develop a Price and Supply Repository System during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

This initiative aims to enhance the government’s ability to monitor price fluctuations and supply chain activities from producers to consumers.

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of KPDN, stated that the system will provide comprehensive data to detect price manipulation by middlemen.

“With this supply and pricing data chain, the government can monitor more effectively and detect manipulation by middlemen who inflate prices,“ he said.

The ministry will collaborate with other government bodies, including the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry, to implement the system.

Armizan made the announcement after officiating the MADANI Nationhood Seminar at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC).

The new system is expected to strengthen the food supply chain and pinpoint where price hikes occur within distribution channels.

Additionally, a study on price disparities in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan has been launched this year, with separate Price Stability Committees established for each state.

Armizan revealed that Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has already submitted a preliminary report for Sabah and Labuan, while Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) is conducting research for Sarawak.

“UMS has proposed five essential items that can be addressed in the short term to solve the issue,“ he said. - Bernama