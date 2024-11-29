KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will seek assistance from other states if wholesalers and retailers appointed to store controlled goods during the flood season are ‘paralysed’ due to floods.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said that, for the time being, if wholesalers and retailers appointed in any district are affected, the nearest district that is not affected by the flood situation will help send supplies of controlled goods.

“Currently, each district has appointed wholesalers and retailers to store controlled goods. If any of them are affected by the flood, supplies will be channeled first from the nearest wholesalers and retailers that are not affected by the flood.

“We did this during the severe flood season in 2014. If the current flood situation continues and causes the entire state to be down, we will seek assistance from other states directly at Subang Base,“ he told Bernama recently.

The media previously reported that the Kelantan KPDN has appointed 133 wholesalers and retailers to store controlled goods in excess of the quota to face the monsoon season in the state.

According to the report, Azman said they were allowed to increase and store scheduled controlled goods by 30 per cent for five months starting last November until next March.

Commenting further, Azman said his party would always be prepared for any eventuality including increasing cooperation with agencies involved such as the Social Welfare Department, the State Security Council and the district offices to find out the latest status.

“In addition to information from the appointed wholesalers and retailers, we also have established cooperation with several agencies involved to find out the current situation in the state including involving the supply of controlled goods.

“In fact, we hope that the people of this state will not panic over the supply of goods while KPDN will do its best to ensure that controlled goods during the flood season are sufficient for the use of the people of Kelantan,“ he said.