KPDN uses three approaches for smooth Op Kesan 4.0 SST review

KOTA KINABALU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will adopt three key strategies to ensure the smooth execution of Op Kesan 4.0, following the Sales and Service Tax (SST) rate adjustments taking effect tomorrow.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali outlined the approaches, which include collecting price and service charge data to compare pre- and post-SST changes.

“This data will help monitor any unjustified price increases,“ he said during a press conference after engaging with Sabah’s small and micro traders.

He emphasised that the ministry will enforce strict penalties under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Offenders face fines up to RM100,000, three years’ imprisonment, or both for individuals, while companies may be fined RM500,000.

Op Kesan 4.0 aims to prevent traders from exploiting the SST adjustments by arbitrarily raising prices.

The enforcement will cover goods and services affected by the tax review, as well as essential items not included in the changes.