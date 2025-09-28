KPKM and MOF resolve BUDI95 subsidy issue for padi farmers

TASEK GELUGOR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Ministry of Finance have successfully resolved implementation issues with the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative for padi farmers and the agricultural community.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu confirmed they received complaints regarding farmers either not receiving the subsidy or receiving insufficient amounts.

He stated that his ministry’s secretary-general is coordinating all complaint resolution efforts following discussions with the Finance Ministry.

Mohamad Sabu promised implementation details would be provided at a later date during his press conference at the Kampung Labuh Banting flood settlement hall.

He was responding to media reports suggesting the government’s targeted RON95 petrol subsidy does not reflect padi farmers’ real-life circumstances.

Kota Siputeh assemblyman Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir had previously raised concerns about the subsidy’s implementation for farmers.

He argued that while BUDI95 targets vehicle owners, it fails to address padi farmers’ specific needs for their farming operations.

As coordinator of the Movement Against the Oppression of Farmers, he proposed dedicated petrol cards for padi farmers to ensure direct, targeted fuel subsidies based on actual needs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced all Malaysian citizens will enjoy subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre starting September 30.

Non-citizens will pay RM2.60 per litre for RON95 petrol from the same effective date. – Bernama