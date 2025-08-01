KPKM boosts food security under 13MP with agrofood strategies

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening national food security through strategic initiatives under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

The ministry stated that Thrust A of the 13MP, which focuses on enhancing economic complexity, will drive comprehensive efforts to reduce import dependency and improve the resilience of Malaysia’s food system.

Key strategies include increasing food production, securing food supply, and reinforcing supply chains.

“Large-scale agrofood production, including five padi planting seasons in two years, irrigation upgrades, improved crop and livestock varieties, and advanced fisheries technology, are top priorities for the next five years,“ KPKM said in a statement.

These measures are projected to contribute to a 1.5 per cent annual growth in the agriculture sector.

Aligned with the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (NAP 2.0), the 13MP sets specific self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) targets for key commodities.

These include fruits (83 per cent), vegetables (79 per cent), beef (50 per cent), poultry (140 per cent), eggs (123 per cent), fisheries (98 per cent), and rice (80 per cent).

The ministry emphasised modernisation and mindset shifts among stakeholders to achieve these goals.

“KPKM is confident that collaborative efforts will reinforce food security in line with NAP 2.0 and the 13MP by 2030,“ the statement concluded. - Bernama