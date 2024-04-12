KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is reviewing amendments to the Farmers’ Organisation Authority Act 1973 (Act 110), the Farmers’ Organisation Act 1973 (Act 109) and the Fishermen’s Association Act 1971 (Act 44), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the review and amendments to these policies and laws are important to ensure that the governance of institutions, including associations and organisations under KPKM, remain relevant in achieving the nation’s food security agenda.

He said the proposed amendments to Act 110, Act 109 and related subsidiary legislation are to strengthen the enforcement and supervision functions of the registrar and to protect the rights and interests of Farmers’ Organisation members more comprehensively.

“Additionally, empowering the Farmers’ Organisation by expanding participation at various levels to represent the composition of the organisation’s members,“ he said when replying to a question from Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (G17-Labuan) during the question-and-answer session.

He added that the proposed improvements to Act 44 and its subsidiary legislation, the Fishermen’s Association Regulations 1972, include strengthening the enforcement and supervision functions of the registrar, as well as expanding and increasing membership in the Fishermen’s Association among inland fishermen.

The proposed amendments include enforcing the establishment of a Fishermen’s Unit in each Fishermen’s Association, protecting the rights and interests of Fishermen’s Association members more comprehensively, and improving the election process for the Board of Directors of the Fishermen’s Association to make it more effective.

In response to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) regarding whether the ministry will increase the amount of the Young Agropreneur Grant (GAM), currently set at RM20,000, Mohamad said that KPKM plans to increase the grant amount to RM30,000.

He said the proposed increase in funding is aimed at encouraging young people, particularly graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, and those who wish to start enterprises in the field.

“We are looking at this matter more seriously because we need to help these young agropreneurs, and if possible, help them establish successful enterprises.

“If their capital is still insufficient, we will add to it, and we will discuss with Agrobank so they can expand their activities,” he said.