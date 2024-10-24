KPKM probes claims of rice mills switching local rice to imported

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is to investigate claims that local rice is being switched to imported varieties at several rice mills, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said a new regulation may be introduced to protect local rice supplies if the allegations are confirmed.

“First, we need to investigate and request the padi and rice regulatory division, among others, to visit these rice mills and verify whether the accusation of mixing local white rice with imported rice is true.

“If this is happening, we will need to establish a new regulation to ensure that there is a consistent supply of local white rice and that access is available to meet the needs of Malaysians,“ he said when replying to a question Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar).

Arthur said the ministry has been taking various approaches to ensure the availability of local white rice to meet consumer demand.

Arthur said among the measures taken is distributing local white rice through sales programmes and outlets under the Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP), the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), as well as selected supermarket chains.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has always paid close attention to the issue of the local white rice supply shortage in the market, which has affected the country since 2023.

“From June 2023 until Sept 19, 2024, a total of six million 10-kilogramme bags of local white rice have been distributed by FAMA, LPP, and wholesalers,“ he said.

In addressing the issue of the availability of local white rice in the market, Arthur said the ministry is currently intensifying efforts to reform its strategy through the implementation of the padi and rice industry reform, including strengthening governance by separating powers between the Padi Industry Development Division (PIP), the Padi and Rice Regulatory Division (KPB), and government representatives in Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas).

Replying to a question from Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), he said the federal government has always supported the development of padi granaries in Sarawak and is looking for allocations to help enhance the state’s potential to contribute to national food security.

“The ministry thanks the Sarawak government for announcing an investment of RM500 million to increase padi and rice production in Sarawak.

“This issue requires cooperation from the state government, particularly in providing land, so that the federal government can collaborate with the state government to increase the country’s agricultural output, particularly in padi and rice,“ he said.

Mohamad Shafizan had wanted to know the federal government’s and KPKM’s feedback on Sarawak’s request for an additional RM500 million for the development of padi granaries in the state.