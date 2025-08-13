KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Director-General of the Revenue Collection Department at the Inland Revenue Board (HASiL), Azaharuddin Mohd Ali, highlighted that many people do not realise unpaid taxes can lead to travel bans overseas.

He advised the public to check their travel restriction status on the official websites of the Immigration Department or the MyTax Portal before planning any trips, to avoid inconvenience.

Azaharuddin explained that travel bans may be imposed on individuals or company directors, whether citizens or foreigners, who have outstanding income tax, Real Property Gains Tax, or company tax, particularly if a director owns at least 20 percent of the company’s shares.

“HASiL can enforce restrictions under Section 104 of the Income Tax Act 1967 if the individual fails to settle their arrears and does not cooperate, despite being given multiple opportunities through initial enforcement actions,” he said.

He discussed the issue during an interview with Bernama Radio yesterday, in the segment titled ‘Tak Lepas Ke Luar Negara: Adakah Cukai Puncanya?’ (Denied Travel Abroad: Is Tax the Cause?).

Azaharuddin explained that HASiL does not impose travel restrictions immediately. Instead, taxpayers receive reminder letters and emails and are contacted by phone before any action is taken.

Regarding the lifting of travel bans, he said full payment of outstanding taxes must be made before an application for cancellation can be submitted. However, temporary relief may be granted if a partial payment of the arrears is made.

“Temporary relief can be requested for up to three months, depending on the agreed payment terms with HASiL.

“Taxpayers must ensure that the remaining outstanding taxes are fully settled within the agreed installment period and rates,” he added.

Since March 4, Azaharuddin said taxpayers can apply online to lift travel restrictions via the e-Travel Restriction Cancellation service on the MyTax portal. Applications meeting the eligibility criteria will be processed within five working days.

Azaharuddin also reminded people that travel restrictions due to tax arrears not only involve legal consequences but can also harm a person’s reputation, personal relationships and career.

“The restrictions are not meant to embarrass anyone but serve as enforcement after several reminders.

He advised taxpayers to keep track of their tax status and reach out to HASiL to arrange solutions like payment installments if they experience financial hardship. - Bernama