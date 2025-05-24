KPKM rolls out tech, AI to strengthen food security

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is strengthening its core food production sectors by implementing initiatives powered by digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

KPKM Agricultural Modernisation Division Secretary Azwa Affendi Bakhtiar said AI is being leveraged alongside advancements in genetic engineering to develop high-quality, resilient crop and livestock breeds.

Citing an example, he said the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) has successfully produced several new varieties, including locally cultivated onions and MS16 pineapples.

“In collaboration with strategic partners such as Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Aerodyne, we are integrating the latest digital technologies, including AI, across our three primary sub-sectors—agriculture, livestock and fisheries,“ he told Bernama at the KPKM sales and exhibition booth held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

He added that AI adoption is expected to enhance the sustainability of the national food supply policy and support large-scale production at reduced costs.

“This can further boost the agricultural sector’s role as a key export contributor while enhancing its attractiveness to foreign investors,“ he said.

Azwa Affendi said the ministry’s participation in the exhibition offers a platform to highlight the success of locally developed technologies and export-oriented agricultural products, including those from entrepreneurs under the guidance of the Farmers’ Organisations Board, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), and other related agencies.

“At the same time, we aim to share with our ASEAN counterparts how Malaysia is addressing food security challenges through home-grown technology,“ he said.

Themed ‘The Heritech Malaysia’—a portmanteau of heritage and technology—the exhibition features 36 booths and 25 exhibitors from local companies and various industries.

Open to the public until Sunday, the event includes live demonstrations of traditional handicrafts, as well as interactive digital displays and videos.

In addition to hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, Kuala Lumpur will also host the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit next week.