ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) aims to increase padi production by 46,000 tonnes through its five-season, two-year planting programme in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) area.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the programme is expected to raise the current average padi yield from five tonnes per hectare to 5.6 tonnes per hectare during Phase 1, valued at RM761.23 million.

“Phase 1 will focus on the development and maintenance of 15 tertiary irrigation system blocks, costing RM526.37 million, as well as the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Pedu Dam at RM234.86 million.

“These infrastructure upgrades are projected to increase padi production from 775,000 tonnes, valued at RM1.008 billion, to 821,000 tonnes, valued at RM1.068 billion—a six per cent increase,” he said during the signing ceremony of the Concession Agreement for Infrastructure Development at MADA’s headquarters here today.

The agreement was signed by KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak on behalf of the government, MADA general manager Kamarudin Dahuli, and MMC Engineering CEO Asroll Mansor, representing MMC Infra Padi Sdn Bhd.

Mohamad further added that the programme is expected to improve farmers’ livelihoods, with gross income projected to grow by 50 per cent, from RM31,000 to RM46,000 annually, through the additional planting season.

“Last year, the prime minister announced that this programme would be implemented in phases. Initially, a total allocation of RM5 billion was outlined, with this first phase, worth RM761.23 million, now underway.

“Studies conducted by KPKM and MADA indicate that comprehensive irrigation infrastructure development in the MADA area will significantly enhance padi productivity, ensuring a stable national rice supply,” he said.

Mohamad also emphasised the importance of collaboration between KPKM, the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), and MADA in building more efficient infrastructure and irrigation systems, which will improve the quality of life for farmers.

“This initiative will also strengthen the country’s rice self-sufficiency rate (SSR) and support economic growth in line with the core values of Malaysia MADANI,” he added.