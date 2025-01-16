KPKM to host Mini MAHA in conjunction with 47th ASEAN Summit

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will organise a Mini Malaysia Agricultural, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (Mini MAHA) in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said the event would take place at the Malaysian Agriculture Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, serving as a strategic platform to enhance agro-sector cooperation and relationships among ASEAN member states.

“This event aims to attract foreign investments, boost exports of local agricultural products, and reinforce Malaysia’s leadership in food security within the ASEAN region,” he said during a media briefing at KPKM today.

Mohamad added that ASEAN delegates would be given a comprehensive tour of the Mini MAHA exhibition, which will showcase Malaysia’s agricultural advancements.

“KPKM has traditionally been less involved in ASEAN initiatives due to its own ministerial-level engagements with ASEAN counterparts. However, we are directly participating in this event to underline our commitment,” he said.

Malaysia is set to host over 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes, and summits throughout the year under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability.’ The country has previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

Reflecting on the success of the MAHA 2024 exhibition, Mohamad highlighted its significant achievements during its run at MAEPS, Serdang, from Sept 11 to 22.

“MAHA 2024 was a tremendous success, attracting 5.51 million visitors, both domestic and international. The event recorded total sales of RM48.55 million and the signing of 81 memorandums of understanding valued at RM7.20 billion,” he said.

The exhibition also embraced digital transactions, recording 209,352 cashless payments via Agrobank QR-Pay amounting to RM4.06 million. It facilitated potential financing of RM1.57 billion and generated RM1.6 million in souvenir sales.

Mohamad added that MAHA 2024 directly benefited over 2,000 entrepreneurs and exhibitors, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as an international agro hub.

The event featured five key clusters: Kingdom of Agro Food, Food Empire Food Viral, Food Truck Fiesta, Food Trade, and Rhythm of Farmers, which showcased the vibrancy and innovation of Malaysia’s agro-sector.