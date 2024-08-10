KPKT allocates RM1.21 million for implementation of seven Environmental Campaigns in 2024

BANGI: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has channelled RM1.21 million to local authorities (PBTs) to ensure the success of the KPKT Environmental Campaign this year, said Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that allocation was channelled for the implementation of seven campaigns, including “Premis Makanan Bersih”, “Pasar Awam Bersih” and “Tandas Awam PBT Bersih, Menawan dan Wangi (BMW)”.

The remaining programmes are “Kempen Membasmi Infestasi Tikus”, “Pengurusan Haiwan Terbiar”, “Cegah Wabak Denggi” and “Membasmi Hotspot Denggi”.

“The allocation is vital for the PBTs, especially for repairing and upgrading public facilities that are damaged or in poor condition, as well as for organising gotong-royong activities with the local community,” he said in his speech at the KPKT-level World Environmental Health Day (SHKPS) 2024 celebration here today.

His speech text was read by Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

Nga said that KPKT had also allocated RM150 million to upgrade 1,000 public toilets so that they achieve BMW status , RM50 million to upgrade public markets and MADANI stalls and RM60 million to upgrade PBT food courts.

At the ceremony themed “Persekitaran Lestari Pemacu Malaysia MADANI”, seven PBTs were announced as winners of each campaign.

For the Kempen Premis Makanan Bersih 2024, the Temerloh Municipal Council was crowned champion, while the Penang City Council won the Pasar Awam Bersih 2024, and the Teluk Intan Municipal Council secured victory in the Tandas Awam PBT BMW 2024.

The Ipoh City Council emerged as the champion for the Kempen Membasmi Infestasi Tikus 2024, while the Sabak Bernam District Council won the Kempen Pengurusan Haiwan Terbiar 2024.

The Petaling Jaya City Council earned victory in the Kempen Cegah Wabak Denggi 2024, and the Kuala Langat Municipal Council triumphed in in the Kempen Membasmi Hotspot Denggi 2024.