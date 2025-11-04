KPKT allocates RM1.37 million for road resurfacing of Jalan Medan Ipoh

IPOH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved an additional allocation of RM1.37 million this year for road resurfacing and the installation of light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights in the Medan Ipoh area.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said the latest allocation complements the earlier RM700,000 provided for the Jalan Medan Ipoh 2 road upgrading project, which was completed by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) last year.

“With the completion of the first phase, there are now seven more roads in need of resurfacing, covering a total length of approximately 3.125 kilometres. This upgrade will benefit around 850,000 residents of Ipoh,” he told a press conference at the handing over ceremony of the Jalan Medan Ipoh 2 Upgrading Project at Jalan Medan Ipoh 6, Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh today.

Nga highlighted that Medan Ipoh is one of the city’s key commercial zones and a popular tourist destination.

He said that it was in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 that KPKT approved the additional funding to enhance infrastructure and improve business accessibility in the area.

“The last resurfacing work in Medan Ipoh was done more than 15 years ago, which had made the area less conducive for business. Therefore, under the MADANI government, KPKT has approved this RM1.37 million boost — bringing the total investment for road upgrades and LED lighting in the area to RM2 million,” he added.

Among the roads being upgraded are Jalan Medan Ipoh Service Road 2, Jalan Medan Ipoh 1, Jalan Medan Ipoh 11, Jalan Medan Ipoh 6 Service Road 2, Jalan Medan Ipoh 6, Jalan Medan Ipoh 6 Service Road 1 and Lebuh Medan. which is expected to be completed this July.

Along with the road upgrades, he said, parking capacity in the area has been expanded to 2,000 spaces to improve convenience for the public and stimulate local economic growth.

He said one of the areas suffering from serious parking congestion is Ipoh Old Town, an issue that has persisted for a long time.

“In collaboration with MBI, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on April 25 for the construction of a multi-storey car park. Upon completion, the facility will nearly double the current number of parking spaces in the area,” he said.

Nga also responded to public queries regarding the increase in assessment rates.

“Some residents have asked where the money collected from the assessment will be used. I assure you that every sen collected is reinvested into public infrastructure and efforts to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ipoh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nga said the first phase of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) expansion and upgrading project is set to be fully completed this month.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit the upgraded facility on April 25.