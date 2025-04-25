IPOH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM28 million for the development of public and socio-economic infrastructure in Perak.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the project included landscape development in the Sungai Kinta area, stretching from the Sultan Iskandar Bridge to the Jalan Leong Boon Swee Bridge, covering an estimated area of 5.7 hectares.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has also allocated RM5 million for landscape development along Sungai Kinta.

“This project is expected to create appealing tourist attractions, which will further enhance the image of Ipoh city,” he told a press conference after the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of a parking complex and commercial space on Jalan Panglima here today.

Meanwhile, Nga said the project to upgrade the landfill in Teluk Cempedak, Pulau Pangkor, covering 3.16 hectares, with a total allocation of around RM21 million, involved various scopes of work.

He said the project involved reclaiming part of the open sea area for site construction and providing essential utilities, including electricity, water supply, and paved roads, once the site was ready for use.

In the meantime, Nga said the development of a five-storey parking complex on 0.4 hectares of land would feature 353 parking units, commercial space on the ground floor, as well as a creative culture centre and food outlets.

“This parking complex is also an initiative by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) and a private company, which invested RM15 million in its development.

“The construction of this multi-storey parking complex will help solve parking problems and ease traffic congestion, particularly in tourist areas of Ipoh Old Town, which is a major attraction for both international and domestic tourists,” he said.