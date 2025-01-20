KPKT allocates RM642 million for PPR projects in Kelantan

TANAH MERAH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM642 million for the construction of 3,574 units of People’s Housing Project (PPR) homes in Kelantan.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, said that of this total, 3,268 PPR units have been completed, while the remaining 306 units are still under construction.

“As of December last year, the government has built and is in the process of building a total of 3,574 PPR units in Kelantan,“ she said.

“The federal government will continue to increase the number of PPR units to meet the growing housing needs of the people each year,“ she added.

She made the remarks during a press conference following the Handing Over of Offer Letters for the Gual Ipoh People’s Housing Project (PPR) today.

She added that 104 individuals received offer letters for placement under the Gual Ipoh People’s Housing Project (PPR) Phase One today.

She said that the PPR project involves the construction of 400 single-storey cluster houses, including four units designed to meet the needs of persons with disabilities (PWD).

“This PPR is built on a 15.47-hectare site with a construction cost of over RM80,000 under the 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP), and was completed in April 2021,“ she said.

“The draw for the house units and the handover of keys will take place on Feb 13, while the offer letters for the next phase will be distributed soon,“ she added.

She said that the Gual Ipoh PPR is implemented under the Rent To Own (RTO) scheme, in line with KPKT’s strategic plan to provide quality housing and living environments.

“The RTO scheme aims to provide housing access to the lower-income (B40) group without the burden of high initial financial costs,“ she said.