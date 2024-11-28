PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) plans to introduce Drive-Through Recycling Centres (DTRC) at shopping malls across the country, aiming to expand recycling facilities for the public.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said a study will be conducted next year to assess the feasibility of this initiative.

“Starting next year, KPKT will explore the possibility of requiring all shopping malls to set up DTRCs, or at the very least, provide recycling facilities as part of the conditions for obtaining a business licence,” he said.

He said this in his speech at an appreciation ceremony in conjunction with National Recycling Day 2024, held at a hotel here today.

Nga said to date, 5,836 recycling facilities have been identified in seven states that have adopted the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672), while 153 DTRCs have been established nationwide.

He said the success of this initiative would not be possible without the support of both the private sector and the public, who have made use of the recycling facilities.

KPKT, through the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), has also partnered with other ministries, including the Education Ministry, to organise the Annual School Recycling Competition (PerKISS), aimed at fostering a generation of young people committed to environmental conservation.

“This year alone, 1,619 primary and secondary schools across the nation participated in the competition, collecting 4.26 million kilogrammes of recyclable materials worth RM3.4 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga said KPKT aims to increase the National Recycling Rate to 40 per cent by 2025, as part of efforts to create a comprehensive, efficient and sustainable solid waste management system aligned with waste management hierarchy principles.

At the event, it was also announced that the National Recycling Rate has risen to 37.9 per cent this year, up from 33.17 per cent in 2023.

National Recycling Day, celebrated annually by KPKT since 2015, is designed to raise public awareness about the importance of environmental preservation while recognising individuals and organisations that actively promote the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle).