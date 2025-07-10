KPKT resolves 6,505 housing and strata tribunal cases by June 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has successfully resolved 6,505 cases through the Housing and Strata Management Tribunal (TPPS) as of June this year.

The tribunal, which handles disputes between homebuyers and developers, has seen a steady rise in registered cases, with 6,484 new cases filed in the first half of 2024.

TPPS consists of two bodies: the Tribunal for Homebuyers’ Claims (TTPR) and the Strata Management Tribunal (TPS).

These tribunals provide a cost-effective and efficient way to settle housing and strata-related disputes.

Last year, TTPR issued awards worth RM26.4 million, while TPS resolved cases totaling RM60 million in compensation.

Housing Minister Nga Kor Ming recently extended the appointments of seven TPPS presidents, bringing the total to 42.

“This addition is hoped to improve the efficiency of case handling and ensure compliance with KPIs,“ KPKT stated.

The move aligns with the government’s push for better public service delivery, as reflected in Malaysia’s improved ranking in the 2025 World Competitiveness Report.

Nga highlighted the tribunal’s role in supporting the MADANI Government’s goals, emphasizing efficiency and transparency.

“This proves that KPKT is not only about providing housing but also managing strata issues effectively,“ the ministry added. - Bernama