KPKT staff told to create innovative ideas to improve delivery of services

PUTRAJAYA: Staff of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) are called to remain creative and continuously generate innovative ideas to enhance their skills and effectiveness as public service agents in delivering services to the people.

According to its minister, Nga Kor Ming, innovation is a recurring theme in government policies, including the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, the National Digitalization Policy, and the third core of the six MADANI Malaysia values: Creativity.

He said the annual celebration of Innovation Day is the ministry’s commitment to further strengthen the culture of innovation and creativity among employees and departments under KPKT.

Themed “Aspirasi Inovasi Memacu MADANI”, Nga said it is in line with KPKT’s aspiration to encourage the culture of producing more innovators who will contribute to the future of Malaysia MADANI.

“Various things can be optimised under this theme, in an effort to develop a better society through ethical and inclusive innovation.

“By integrating this aspiration into the innovation programme, KPKT staff can create an ecosystem of innovation in the delivery of fairer, more balanced and progressive services,“ he said when speaking at the KPKT Innovation Day celebration here today.

Regarding the Innovation Competition, Nga said a total of 53 groups submitted entries, compared to 25 in 2023, of which 16 were for the Minister's Innovation Award (AIM) and the rest were Innovative and Creative Groups (KIK).

. “So, I hope that in the coming years, there will be more participation to fuel the culture of innovation to drive the transformation of the public service in support of the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,“ he said.

The group from Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station was named the winner for the AIM category with its project “Serai Generation 1” and took home RM5,000, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

As for the KIK Competition, SWCorp Technical Sector was selected as the winner with its project, Used Cooling Oil Machine. It received RM5,000, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.