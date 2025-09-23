KPKT targets two new records for Malaysia Cleanup Day 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is targeting over 100,000 participants for the Malaysia Cleanup Day (HCM) 2025 programme this Saturday.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the ministry also aims to collect at least 3,000 kilogrammes of used cooking oil in a single day, potentially setting two new Malaysia Book of Records entries.

He stated that apart from surpassing last year’s record of 58,000 participants in the nationwide gotong-royong, the initiative seeks to establish new national benchmarks.

The national-level event will take place at Pantai Cahaya Negeri in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, with simultaneous activities across the country.

“The Cabinet has unanimously agreed to elevate HCM as a national programme involving agencies, departments, government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations and schools through a whole-of-nation approach,” he told a press conference and the HCM 2025 pre-launch event.

Nga said the initiative not only raises public awareness on cleanliness but also supports the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

He added that the success of this year’s programme would further boost Malaysia’s global image, especially ahead of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month.

“Every Malaysian has a responsibility to keep the country clean by ensuring waste is disposed of properly and not dumped into drains, which can cause flash floods,” he said.

During the inaugural HCM last year, KPKT recorded three Malaysia Book of Records achievements.

These records were for the largest simultaneous gotong-royong with 58,007 participants, the heaviest collection of solid waste at 4,645.50 metric tonnes and the longest gotong-royong duration of 12 hours. – Bernama