KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will be hosting a special study tour in the capital on Tuesday to provide members of parliament with insights into the importance of the Urban Renewal Bill, its minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said that official invitations were sent to all MPs, including both government and opposition representatives, earlier this month to participate in the programme.

“I would like to invite all members of parliament, including opposition lawmakers, to join the ministry in visiting dilapidated urban areas and study the success of urban renewal projects that have been implemented,” he said in a statement today.

Nga said the tour will include visits to several deteriorating flats to assess their current condition and identify local issues faced by residents.

MPs will also have the opportunity to witness successful urban renewal projects, where old flats have been redeveloped into modern, comfortable and livable residential areas, he added.

Nga, who is also Teluk Intan MP, said through this initiative, the ministry aims to highlight the potential of the Urban Renewal Bill in accelerating the renewal of unsafe areas and improving the quality of life for urban residents.

“We have arranged three buses from Parliament to take all members of parliament to see firsthand the dilapidated and neglected conditions of several low-cost flats that urgently need attention,” he said, emphasising that the tour aims to underline the urgent need for the drafting of the bill.

The Urban Renewal Bill, which has been in the works since 2013, is expected to be tabled at the next Parliament meeting in June.

The bill aims to enhance the quality of life for the people by expediting the process of urban renewal and conservation through lowering the threshold of consent from residents, particularly for buildings that are no longer safe to live in.