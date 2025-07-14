PH MPs briefed on judiciary and tribunal formation in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers attended a closed-door briefing today with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on judicial reforms and the formation of a tribunal.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the discussions included an explanation of Article 125 of the Federal Constitution, which governs the appointment and dismissal of judges.

The briefing was led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Fahmi stated, “There was also (an explanation) regarding the formation of a tribunal and several related matters, that’s all.” He added that further details would be shared during the post-Cabinet press conference.

The meeting, lasting nearly two hours, follows a similar session with Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs earlier this week.

Fahmi described the session as productive, saying, “This meeting was very, very good and well received by MPs. God willing, we will see what happens after this.” - Bernama