KPT to focus on boosting internet coverage in unis with less than 60% WiFi access

IPOH: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) will prioritise the improvement of WiFi network access in public universities that have less than 60 per cent penetration.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, said the process would be carried out in phases, with a focus on improving broadband access in problematic areas within these universities.

“Our focus is on universities where the internet access is below 60 per cent (broadband penetration). This issue occurs because there are certain locations (within the university) that do not have coverage for various reasons.

“Therefore, we will try to address this issue so that students can have broadband access no matter where they are on campus,“ he said after a working visit to Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) here today.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil informed that the Ministry of Communications, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), would allocate over RM600 million to improve WiFi network access in all public universities nationwide, with completion expected this year.

According to Fahmi, among the complaints received by MCMC from universities and KPT was weak WiFi signals despite internet coverage, along with the need to improve mobile coverage and add mobile telecommunications towers outside the campus buildings.

Mustapha also expressed appreciation for the government’s commitment to this matter, which he believes will help students improve their academic performance in their respective fields.

“This also demonstrates the government’s concern in ensuring that digital infrastructure in public universities is enhanced and meets the set standards,” he said.

He also said that a special committee involving KPT, the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) had been formed to address the declining number of students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Mustapha said the discussions were currently at the technical committee stage, and all findings would be reviewed to ensure the issue could be resolved with appropriate methods.

“The important thing is that we can address this issue while continuing to produce quality students who meet the job market demand in STEM fields,” he said.