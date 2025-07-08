KPWKM bags ASEAN PR Award for social impact excellence

PETALING JAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has been honoured with the 2025 Asean PR Excellence Award in the Social Impact category at the Kuala Lumpur International PR Conference 7 (KLIP7).

Deputy Secretary-General (Operations) Farah Adura Hamidi accepted the award on behalf of the ministry.

In a statement, KPWKM said the award reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing the rights and wellbeing of women, families and communities in line with the Madani vision.

“Among the notable initiatives highlighted were the K.A.S.I.H KPWKM Peduli Rakyat programme which covers aid distribution, temporary relief centre (PPS) operations and post-disaster support provided by the Social Welfare Department (JKM),” it said.

The ministry also cited its psychosocial support services offered through the One-Stop Social Support Centres (PSSS), managed by the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) and the Malaysian Board of Counsellors, along with the 24-hour Talian Kasih 15999 hotline, which provides immediate assistance to individuals in crisis.

Its outreach efforts in remote communities, including the Kembara KASIH KPWKM and Ziarah KASIH KPWKM programmes, aimed at assisting disaster victims, were also recognised.

KPWKM said it remains committed to empowering women, protecting children, supporting persons with disabilities and senior citizens, and strengthening the family unit.

Internationally, the ministry continues to represent Malaysia at global conventions on women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

“The award is expected to further strengthen the ministry’s communication strategies and enhance its role as a key driver of social development at the regional level,” it added.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for KPWKM, acknowledging its efforts in leading the country’s social development agenda through impactful initiatives and effective public outreach conducted by its departments and agencies.