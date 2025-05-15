PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), together with the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), is currently in the process of updating the National Family Policy (DKN).

KPWKM, in a statement today, said that the move aims to ensure that the policy remains relevant and responsive to economic, demographic, and social changes, to support family well-being and achieve the aspiration of an inclusive and progressive Malaysia.

“As the ministry responsible for mainstreaming family well-being in Malaysia, KPWKM, through LPPKN, plays an important role in leading the implementation of the policy, and its action plan.

“The policy emphasises the development of resilient, prosperous, and sustainable families,” said KPWKM, in a statement released in conjunction with the International Day of Families, celebrated annually on May 15.

It added that one of the initiatives under the DKN, namely the Family Well-being Index (IKK), has been consistently used as a National Key Performance Indicator (KPI) in national development plans, since the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

“This measurement remains a key target in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), and is expected to continue in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which will commence in 2026,” it said.

In conjunction with Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN, KPWKM, through LPPKN, has been selected as the focal point to participate in the Collaboration on Understanding the State of ASEAN Families.

The ministry said that the joint effort among ASEAN members aims to strengthen the family institution as the fundamental unit of ASEAN society.

“KPWKM believes that the family is the core of community development, and plays a vital role as an agent of change in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

“In conjunction with the International Day of Families 2025, KPWKM urges Malaysians to continue valuing and strengthening the family institution as the foundation for the nation’s well-being and prosperity,” the ministry said.

Themed ‘Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development,’ the celebration highlights the vital role of the family in promoting sustainable social development, and enhancing the well-being of the global community.