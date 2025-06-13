BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - The third edition of Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025 officially inaugurated today at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, continuing its mission to launch Southeast Asia’s maternity, baby, and kids industry onto the global stage. The event is organized through the collaboration of Koelnmesse and key national supporting partners including the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), and Thailand Textile Institute.

This year’s show showcased more than 100 leading brands from around the world including exhibitors from Thailand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Austria. The event offers an extensive business matching program, knowledge-sharing trend forum and seminars led by renowned international experts, a dedicated Innovation Zone, and the prestigious Innovation Award pitching competition. With registered visitors from more than 30 counties including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Chiana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and more, Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025 is truly a meeting place for the industry in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Mr. Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director of Koelnmesse Thailand and Vice President Asia-Pacific, Koelnmesse, stated: Managing Director of Koelnmesse Thailand and Vice President Asia-Pacific, Koelnmesse, stated: “Kind + Jugend ASEAN was launched with a long-term vision: to build a professional, regionally relevant platform for this industry in Southeast Asia—supporting quality brands, fostering partnerships, and enabling sustainable growth. That vision remains firmly in place today.

The baby and maternity industry in 2025 is navigating a complex and uneven landscape, shaped by shifting demographics, evolving consumer expectations, and macroeconomic uncertainty. And yet, these very circumstances underline the importance of coming together—to share insights, build resilience, and identify new opportunities for growth across the region.”

Mr. Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, Secretary to the Minister of Industry, further emphasized: “The Ministry of Industry is proud to support Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025, which serves as a vital platform for Thai SMEs to generate economic value, particularly in the rapidly growing global market for innovative maternity and baby products. In today’s competitive landscape, success is no longer determined by size alone, but by the ability to connect with emerging opportunities on the global stage. This event is more than an exhibition—it is a true ‘bridge’ connecting Thai entrepreneurs with international partners, perfectly aligned with the Ministry’s vision of empowering SMEs to become regional exporters and innovators.”

Dr. Kitsana Vachekrilas, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, added: “The gathering of brands and entrepreneurs from numerous countries today highlights Thailand’s role as a strategic hub within the global supply chain for maternity and baby products. We boast world-class manufacturing facilities, skilled labor, and a new generation of designers with highly competitive ideas. The Thai Chamber of Commerce is honored to contribute to this initiative, as we strongly believe the ‘maternity and baby economy’ holds tremendous potential and is closely tied to the quality of life for Thai and ASEAN families. We are committed to helping our entrepreneurs elevate product standards to meet the needs of modern families and compete successfully on the global stage.”

Dr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Director of the International Trade Show Industry Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), remarked: “The MICE industry not only generates revenue from business travelers and event participants but also serves as a crucial instrument for fostering long-term international cooperation. Kind + Jugend ASEAN exemplifies how MICE can propel niche industries, such as maternity and baby products, onto the world stage. TCEB takes pride in playing a role in advancing events of this calibre and remains fully committed to supporting Thailand’s position as Asia’s premier destination for exhibitions and business matchmaking. We believe this event will spark new ideas, drive positive transformation, and promote sustainable growth in industries directly tied to the nation’s future.”

This year’s edition also introduces three new experiential zones designed to allow attendees to interact directly with products—providing a valuable hands-on marketing experience for participating brands:

• Stroller Park — A realistic simulation track where visitors can test and compare the functionality and performance of strollers across various terrains in real-time.

• Gourmet Zone — A live demonstration and sampling area where nutrition experts provide insights on baby food preparation, offering visitors the chance to experience diverse products firsthand.

• Diaper-Changing Zone — A practical, trial space where visitors can directly test and compare products such as disposable diapers, pads, and skincare items for babies.

One of today’s major highlights is the Kind + Jugend ASEAN Innovation Award 2025, a platform where entrepreneurs and designers present cutting-edge innovations across five categories: Travelling & Moving Kids, Furniture, Textile, Kids Care, and Nutrition. Finalists will participate in a live pitch presentation, with winners to be announced on the same day.

Beyond just an exhibition, Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025 offers a fertile ground for real business opportunities, ideal for businesses aiming to expand both domestically and internationally and buyers and distributors looking to expand product offers.

The event runs from today through June 14, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Halls 5–6. Admission is open to industry professionals, buyers, distributors, importers & exporters, and investors specializing in maternity, baby, and kids products. June 14 will serve as a public day, welcoming parents and consumers who wish to explore and purchase innovative products at special prices. The public day will also feature fashion shows by Kids’ Planet and The Mall, alongside Meet & Greet sessions with George the Pig, the beloved younger brother of Peppa Pig. Free registration is available at kindundjugend.asia.

