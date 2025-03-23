KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has no plan to request additional allocation for flood relief assistance in affected states for now.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said basic aid supplies from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), which are stored in depots nationwide, are currently sufficient in case of sudden disasters.

“As of now, there is no need for additional flood relief funds. However, if necessary, we will bring it to the Cabinet or I will submit a request to the Prime Minister, who is also the Finance Minister.

“You cannot predict when it’s going to happen, but we do have our funds. That’s why, when unexpected disasters occur, we don’t face any issues,” she said at a press conference for the Sinar Syawal YKN 2025 programme, here today.

She also assured that the number of JKM officers assigned to temporary evacuation centres (PPS) is sufficient, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Nancy said JKM officers who do not celebrate the festive season will be on duty at the designated centres.

“I have yet to receive any reports regarding a shortage of officers at evacuation centres. Previously, if additional officers were needed, we would deploy staff from other states that were not affected by floods, that is our approach,” she said.

As of this morning, the flood situation in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak has improved, with the total number of evacuees decreasing to 8,274, compared to 9,218 yesterday evening.