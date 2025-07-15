KPWKM targets 1,500 single mothers for KasihnITa 2025 programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is targeting 1,500 single mothers to participate in the Kasih Ibu Tunggal (KasihnITa) 2025 programme, set to launch this August.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that the initiative focuses on equipping participants with legal knowledge, financial management skills, and personal development training.

Originally introduced in 2023 and now rebranded, the programme will be conducted across six zones nationwide, from Perlis to Sabah.

“This year, the Prime Minister approved an allocation of RM1.6 million for implementation in all six zones. The programme is open not only to divorced women but also those abandoned by their husbands or with seriously ill spouses,“ Nancy said during the launch at a hotel here.

She highlighted that many single mothers struggle with alimony claims or lack awareness of legal assistance due to concerns over costs.

The programme, running from August to December, is a collaboration with the Syariah Lawyers Association of Malaysia, AKPK, and psychological experts.

Nancy emphasised proactive interventions to help single mothers secure alimony and encouraged those in need to contact the ministry or visit its official website for support.

“Online access is available for those unable to travel,“ she added.

KasihnITa aims to build confidence and resilience through extended training rather than short-term courses.

“Financial training will aid household income management, legal aid will protect rights, and counselling will support emotional well-being,“ Nancy said.

Registration, which opened on May 16, closes on July 31. – Bernama