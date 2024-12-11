KPWKM to assist university students deal with sexual harassment

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will provides awareness and exposure to students regarding the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act and the operation of the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment (TAGS).

KPWKM secretary-general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff said TAGS is a special act to deal with the offence of sexual harassment so that it does not continue to become a cancer in community life.

“Students are a group that is also at risk of being exposed to the issue of sexual harassment, therefore we are committed to addressing this issue,“ she said in a statement here.

According to her, the normalization of the act, either openly or as a joke, will leave a negative impact including trauma and lasting fear.

Earlier she inaugurated the Zero Tolerance Programme for Violence @Sexual Harassment Advocacy which is one of the KPWKM’s initiatives through the Women’s Development Department (JPW) to give awareness and exposure to students about TAGS in Kubang Kerian, here.

Dr Maziah said the programme in question is one of the ongoing advocacy efforts in providing a platform for the community, in addition to helping to raise awareness for victims to come forward and make reports so that the issue can be addressed and stopped.

She said based on the statistics of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), cases of violence against women involving domestic violence, rape and sexual harassment throughout the country, totalled 4,217 cases as of September 2024.

“Statistical data on cases of sexual harassment in this country is still at a worrying level.

“All parties need to join hands to stop any form of sexual harassment to create a safe, harmonious environment and provide holistic support to the victims,“ she said.