KPWKM tracing kin of 18 children rescued from Rainbow Home

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), through the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), is tracing the next of kin of all 18 children rescued from the Rumah Pelangi Welfare Association (Rainbow Home Care Centre) in Cheras.

It said today that this follows the issuance of a Temporary Closure Notice under Section 15 of the Care Centres Act (1984) to the facility.

According to the statement, all children suspected of being victims of abuse have undergone health screenings at Kajang Hospital and have been referred to psychologists or counsellors for an initial psychological assessment.

“As of now, the children have been temporarily placed in another children’s welfare home.

“Therefore, the next of kin of the rescued children may directly contact the Hulu Langat District Social Welfare Office at 03-8739 5070 or visit the office at Lot 2-58, Kompleks Hentian Kajang, Jalan Reko in Kajang, Selangor,“ the statement said.

According to KPWKM, an interim order under the Child Act 2001 has been requested in the Children’s Court (MBKK), and a social report as well as a health examination report of the children will also be presented in court.

“KPWKM remains attentive and will ensure that the welfare of these children is safeguarded,“ the statement said.

Last Friday, KPWKM announced that the Hulu Langat District Social Welfare Office had issued a closure order for the Rainbow Home Care Centre following the alleged violation of children’s welfare at the shelter.

Prior media reports said an elderly couple, who are both owners and caretakers of a private children’s shelter in Batu 9, Cheras, had been detained for alleged abuse.