KSN calls for unity and excellence among civil servants

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has called on civil servants to unite and uphold the dignity of public service while fostering a sense of pride in their roles.

He stressed that taking pride in their positions enabled civil servants to fulfil their responsibilities with integrity and deliver the best service to the people.

“We must take pride in our service as civil servants, and to do so, we need to have noble values, and look at our duties in high regard.

“The way to honour our roles is by providing excellent service, demonstrating integrity, and being dedicated,” he told the media after delivering a keynote address titled ‘Taat Setia Reformasi Penjawat Awam’ at a seminar organised by Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) here today.

The seminar was attended by over 1,000 civil servants, including ministry secretaries-general.

Also present was Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Earlier in his keynote, Shamsul Azri reminded civil servants that their duty was to serve all citizens regardless of background.

“This reflects the principles of justice and equality enshrined in the Federal Constitution. Our commitment to the nation and the monarchy should be demonstrated through actions aligned with these values,” he said.

Addressing the Public Service Reform Agenda Framework under Core Reform Achievement 1: Values and Governance, Shamsul Azri highlighted the Malaysia MADANI Civil Servants Training Module as a strategy to instil loyalty among civil servants.

“Alhamdulillah, I was informed that to date, over 250,000 civil servants have undergone this module, either under AKM or the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN),” he said.

The government’s target is to involve 750,000 civil servants in the module by 2026 and 1.4 million by 2030.