10,049 candidates to sit for SPM repeat exam from July 15-17

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10,049 candidates will sit for this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Repeat Examination (SPMU) from July 15 to 17 at 186 examination centres across the country. The Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed the details in a recent statement.

The examination will cover three key subjects: Bahasa Melayu, History, and Mathematics. To ensure smooth administration, the MOE has appointed 1,454 examiners for the Bahasa Melayu Written and Listening tests, while 1,202 personnel will oversee the Bahasa Melayu Oral Test.

Candidates are advised to review the examination timetable available on the Malaysian Examination Syndicate’s official portal at lp.moe.gov.my. The portal provides essential details such as exam dates, times, paper codes, and guidelines to follow during the test.

The MOE also reminded candidates to bring their identification documents and Examination Registration Statement to the exam venue. The statement can be downloaded from the Online Examination Management System at sppat.moe.gov.my.

“Candidates must comply with the standard operating procedures and regulations set to ensure the smooth running of the examination,“ the ministry added. Strict adherence to exam protocols will help maintain fairness and efficiency throughout the testing period. - Bernama