PUTRAJAYA: The individuals responsible for the inaccurate display of Jalur Gemilang images in the recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Examination Results Analysis Report have been identified, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said that an investigation is currently underway, and appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the Public Service Department (PSD) Disciplinary Board’s procedures.

He added that those involved have been identified and divided into two groups: those above and below Grade 48.

“Officers below Grade 48 will be managed by the Ministry of Education (MOE), while those above Grade 48 will face action from the PSD,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the Southeast Asia Anti-Corruption Conference here today.

He further explained that the actions to be taken will be in accordance with the regulations outlined in the General Orders and the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations of 1993.

Earlier today, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that an internal investigation into the inaccurate display of the Jalur Gemilang in the SPM Examination Results Analysis Report was still underway.

She called for the cooperation of all parties, urging them to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

On April 24, images of the Jalur Gemilang, inaccurately generated by artificial intelligence (AI), were displayed on pages 14 and 15 of the analysis report.

In response, the MOE issued an apology for the error, instructed that the printed analysis report be recalled, and initiated immediate corrective actions.