KTMB confirms ETS expansion to Kluang and Johor Bahru in phases

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the Electric Train Service (ETS) to Kluang and Johor Bahru, with progress underway for the next operational segment.

In a statement today, KTMB clarified that trial runs are currently being conducted for the Kluang stretch, following the successful launch of ETS services to Segamat in March.

The rail operator emphasised that the expansion will proceed in phases, prioritising safety and regulatory compliance.

“As the Transport Minister (Anthony Loke) had announced earlier during the extension of ETS to Segamat, the operation of ETS in the southern sector will be in phases (Segamat, Kluang and JB Sentral), depending on several critical technical milestones and regulatory approvals,“ the statement read.

The company assured passengers and stakeholders that its primary focus remains on ensuring reliability before opening any new segment.

The ETS service to Segamat has already enhanced travel convenience and boosted local economic activity.

KTMB expressed gratitude for public patience and support, stating, “We remain fully committed to making ETS travel to the south a success.” – Bernama