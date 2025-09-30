KTMB launches two new ETS weekend services between Kluang and KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) will introduce two new Electric Train Service (ETS) routes for the Kluang to KL Sentral sector beginning October 10.

These new services will operate every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to accommodate weekend travel demand.

Each train will provide 315 seats including a dedicated Business Class coach for premium passengers.

KTMB stated this initiative complements the existing daily schedule while offering Kluang residents faster and more comfortable travel to Kuala Lumpur.

Passengers can avoid weekend traffic congestion by choosing the ETS for their journeys.

The shorter travel time provides more flexibility for work commitments, meetings, or family holidays in the capital.

The morning service will depart Kluang at 9:33 am and arrive at KL Sentral at 1:00 pm.

The return journey will leave KL Sentral at 5:35 pm and reach Kluang at 9:08 pm.

Tickets become available starting tomorrow at 10 am through the KTMB Mobile app, kiosks, and official website.

KTMB previously launched daily ETS services for the KL Sentral-Kluang route on August 30.

Weekday ridership from Monday to Thursday reached 4,461 passengers until September 28.

Weekend travel from Friday to Sunday recorded 6,412 passengers during the same period.

Total passenger count for the new route reached 10,873 since its introduction.

KTMB remains committed to monitoring customer demand for potential additional services during peak seasons.

The company will consider adding more trips during festive periods, school holidays, and long breaks.

This expansion provides Kluang residents with flexible, convenient, and efficient travel options to Kuala Lumpur.

For further details, visit www.ktmb.com.my or call the KTMB Call Centre at 03-97791200. – Bernama