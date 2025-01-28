KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two additional electric train (ETS) services for the KL Sentral to Butterworth route and vice versa in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration and school holidays.

In a statement today, KTMB said that tickets for the additional trains would be available for purchase starting tomorrow, Jan 29, at 10 am, for journeys between Jan 30 and Feb 2.

“These additional trains will operate for four days, offering 630 seats daily, including business class facilities, with a total capacity of 2,520 seats.

“The trains will depart from KL Sentral at 4.45 pm and arrive in Butterworth at 8.50 pm, while trains from Butterworth will leave at 11.20 am and reach KL Sentral at 3.25 pm,” it said.

KTMB stated that the additional ETS services were introduced to meet high passenger demand, ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience for all users.

Tickets can be purchased via the KTM Mobile (KITS) application, on the KTMB website www.ktmb.com.my, or by calling the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. For further information, passengers can visit KTMB’s official social media pages.