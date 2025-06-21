KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has apologised for the disruption to the Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Komuter services between Kampar and Slim River since yesterday, which has since been fully resolved. Operations resumed as normal this afternoon.

KTMB said the disruption began at 5.44 pm yesterday due to a power supply issue affecting the overhead lines, resulting in several train services being delayed from their original schedules.

“Train movements along the affected route had to proceed on a single track on a rotational basis to ensure safety and smooth operations.

“This caused delays of more than 60 minutes for eight ETS services and two KTM Komuter services,” KTMB said in a statement.

As an immediate measure, passengers were notified via SMS, and continuous updates were provided through KTMB’s official social media platforms.

Additionally, KTMB staff distributed food and drinks to passengers who experienced delays of more than two hours at stations and onboard trains.

KTMB said its electrification team was promptly deployed to carry out repairs, with full restoration completed by 5 pm today.

The company also thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to improving service quality for the comfort and safety of all its passengers.