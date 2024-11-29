PETALING JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced the cancellation of its MySawasdee train service connecting KL Sentral to Hatyai, effective today until December 2, citing heightened flood risks due to persistent heavy rainfall in northern Peninsular Malaysia and southern Thailand.

The affected trains, MySawasdee services 1004 and 1005, were called off as a safety precaution amid rising water levels, KTMB said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

“Passengers are entitled to a full refund, which will be processed through the KTMB Mobile app (KITS).

“For any further assistance, please approach our station staff on duty or KTMB’s Call Centre at +60 3-9779 1200 or via email at callcenter@ktmb.com.my,” the statement read.

The adverse weather has also disrupted KTM Intercity services on the East Coast route, with flooding and landslides rendering several sections unsafe for rail operations.

According to KTMB, water levels between kilometre markers 493 and 490.85, spanning Pasir Mas to Tanah Merah, have exceeded track height.

This has led to the suspension of the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran No. 27 (JB Sentral–Tumpat), alongside other services, including Ekspres Rakyat Timuran Nos. 26 and 27 (JB Sentral–Tumpat–JB Sentral) and the Shuttle Timuran (Kuala Lipis–Gua Musang–Tumpat).