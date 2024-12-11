KTMB to offer passengers new experience, added value

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) today signed a collaboration agreement with MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) and Bubbles O2, a local premium mineral water producer, to offer a new experience for passengers in the business class of the Electric Train Service. (ETS).

Its chief operating officer, Mohd Zain Mat Taha said this collaboration is a continous effort by KTMB to ensure passengers always receive quality and innovative services.

“We are aware that aspects of comfort and interative entertainment are among the main factors that are a priority for passengers, especially those on long-distance journeys,” he said while speaking at the agreement exchange ceremony here..

“With the presence of MYTV and Bubbles O2, we hope ETS business class passengers will enjoy a more comfortable trip as they browse the programmes and shows provided through the AVOD (Audio Visual On Demand) system.”

The ceremony was witnessed by Mohd Zain, representing KTMB, as well as MYTV acting chief executive officer Mohamad Helmi Harith and Bubbles O2 chairman Arifin Marzuki.

Through the collaboration, MYTV via the MYTV Mana-Mana application will introduce TV and radio channel services as well as interative entertainment in the AVOD ETS system, whereas Bubbles O2 will supply naturally oxygenated mineral water.

Mohd Zain said this additional service will surely give passengers a modern and dynamic train experience, reflecting KTMB’s commitment to provide quality services to Malaysians.

“We at KTMB will continue to be committed in efforts to improve our services through innovation and strategic strategies such as these.

“We hope that this initiative will not only enhance passenger comfort, but will also build KTMB’s image as a provider of high-quality train services as well as will always lead in introducing new experiences to the Malaysian people,“ he added.