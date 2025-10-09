Kuala Kedah, Kuala Perlis forecasted to face up to 8 coastal flooding in 2026

KUALA PERLIS: The Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) anticipates that coastal flooding caused by the perigean spring tide phenomenon may occur as many as eight times next year in low-lying areas near the sea.

Director of Survey for the Vertical Reference Infrastructure Section, Geodetic Survey Division of JUPEM, Muhammad Kenidi Awang Aziz, said the projection is based on readings from the Langkawi Tide Gauge Station (STAPS).

“If the water level recorded at the Langkawi STAPS exceeds 170 centimetres above mean sea level, it has the potential to cause coastal flooding in areas around Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis, as well as several nearby locations, including Kampung Warna Warni, Kuala Perlis.”

He said the estimate of eight occurrences does not imply eight consecutive days, but rather that it is expected to occur periodically throughout the year.

“Sometimes, it can happen once, twice, or more in a month, depending on current data,“ he told reporters in Kuala Perlis today.

Muhammad Kenidi said that JUPEM shares early warning information about potential coastal floods with the public through various social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and the department’s official website.

This allows residents to take precautionary measures in advance.

“Residents are generally aware of the potential for coastal flooding and will take preventive measures, such as stowing belongings or moving vehicles to higher ground, by referring to information shared by JUPEM or the National Hydrographic Centre (PHN),“ he said.

A Bernama survey in Kampung Warna Warni found that the perigean spring tide phenomenon occurred around midnight and reached its peak at about 2 am.

Floodwaters rose to ankle level in villagers’ homes before receding around 3 am.

Villager Noor Fairus Omar, 29, said she and her family were accustomed to the high-tide conditions and were always prepared for possible flooding.

“We in Kampung Warna Warni are always prepared for high tide and any potential flooding. My house frequently gets affected whenever this high-tide phenomenon occurs,“ she said. – Bernama