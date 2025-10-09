Retiree denies supporting Israel after Hebrew sticker on vehicle goes viral

MELAKA: A retiree has denied supporting Israel after his vehicle displaying a Hebrew sticker went viral on social media.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 59-year-old retired civil servant explained the sticker merely reflected his interest in the script.

The Hebrew text means “Malaysia is our home” or “Malaysia is in our hands” and had been affixed to his Isuzu 4WD since 2012.

Dzulkhairi said the retiree claimed the sticker had never caused any issues before the recent social media attention.

The man lodged a police report at Air Kuning Selatan police station in Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, on Tuesday after the video drew negative reactions.

“The Hebrew text was alleged to have been adapted from the original phrase ‘Israel is my home’, but the man claimed he had no message for Israel,“ Dzulkhairi told a press conference.

He stated the retiree described himself as patriotic and an enthusiast of foreign scripts including Russian, Greek and Hebrew.

The sticker was ordered from a shop in Selangor in 2012, and the vehicle is also frequently used by his brother.

No directive has been issued for the vehicle owner to remove the sticker so far.

Police are investigating under Section 504(b) of the Penal Code for inciting fear or public alarm.

The case is also being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Dzulkhairi said police will seek assistance from the Israeli embassy in a neighbouring country and language experts.

They aim to determine the exact meaning of the Hebrew phrase on the sticker.

The police chief advised the public against speculation or provocation that could disrupt investigations.

He stressed the importance of using the national language to prevent misunderstandings in such sensitive matters. – Bernama