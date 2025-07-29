Kuala Lumpur 2040 plan balances development with heritage preservation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PTKL 2040) seeks to harmonise urban development with the conservation of the city’s cultural heritage, according to Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

She stated that City Hall (DBKL) is collaborating with the Department of National Heritage to establish a structured framework for protecting heritage buildings.

“When we say the city is for everyone, that includes heritage development. We’ve included heritage trail routes in the plan, highlighting areas that have been identified as part of Kuala Lumpur’s cultural footprint,“ she told Bernama Radio.

Maimunah confirmed that heritage villages will be preserved and gazetted as protected zones to maintain Kuala Lumpur’s historical identity.

“If a site is gazetted as heritage, it will remain so. It cannot be altered. This ensures better oversight for all developers operating in Kuala Lumpur,“ she added.

The mayor explained that PTKL 2040 integrates economic growth, environmental sustainability, and community well-being while safeguarding cultural assets.

In a separate update, she disclosed that DBKL applied to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in March, with a decision anticipated in October.

The UCCN acknowledges cities that foster innovation and creativity in governance and public engagement.

“Let’s all hope for a positive outcome for Kuala Lumpur in October,“ Maimunah said. – Bernama