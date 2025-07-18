Kuala Lumpur 2040 plan ensures balanced property development for all

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PTKL 2040) prioritises balanced urban growth, ensuring no community is left behind as the city develops.

Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif emphasised that the plan follows the “Kuala Lumpur for All” principle, promoting equitable opportunities across society.

“MADANI housing and affordable homes are not just slogans, but have been directly integrated into the PTKL 2040 guidelines,“ she said in an exclusive Bernama Radio interview.

Developers with land exceeding five acres must provide genuinely affordable housing, not just units that appear within budget but remain financially out of reach.

The plan also requires at least 30% of land in large-scale residential projects to be reserved for open spaces. This ensures urban residents enjoy better living conditions and environmental sustainability.

A detailed zoning map specifies designated areas for residential, commercial, industrial, and green spaces.

“This prevents haphazard development and protects existing communities from being marginalised,“ Maimunah explained.

PTKL 2040 is more than a physical blueprint—it serves as a guide for investors, government bodies, developers, and residents in creating a structured, sustainable, and inclusive city.

The plan aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision, focusing on people-centric progress under the Federal Territory (Planning) Act 1982.

Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 24, PTKL 2040 took effect on June 11 and will shape Kuala Lumpur’s regulatory framework until 2040. - Bernama