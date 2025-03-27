Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu traffic rises ahead of Aidilfitri

KOTA BHARU: Traffic from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu via Gua Musang has surged as people begin their journey home for the Aidilfitri celebration.

Gua Musang police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said a noticeable increase in vehicles was observed along the Gua Musang-Kota Bharu route, especially those entering Kelantan.

“Traffic remains under control, but congestion has been reported at several key locations. To ensure smooth vehicle flow, we have deployed all traffic and general duty personnel as part of a special operation,“ he told Bernama today.

He urged road users to plan their journeys early and follow authorities’ instructions to prevent severe congestion, particularly in high-traffic areas.