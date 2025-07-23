Kuala Lumpur rally: Police receive 60 reports ahead of Saturday event

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received 60 reports nationwide as of last Wednesday regarding the upcoming rally scheduled for this Saturday in the federal capital.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad stated that between 10,000 and 15,000 participants, including NGOs, students, and the public, are expected to attend.

Participants will gather at five main locations: the National Mosque, Pasar Seni, Sultan Abdul Samad Masjid Jamek, Kampung Baru Masjid Jamek, and a shopping complex before moving to Dataran Merdeka.

Mohamed Usuf assured that additional police and public service personnel will be deployed to ensure safety at key transit points, including LRT, MRT, and Monorail stations.

“Organisers and participants must comply with all regulations and laws during the assembly,“ he said, emphasising the right to peaceful assembly under the Federal Constitution.

Prohibited items include weapons, sharp objects, firecrackers, and provocative banners.

Police anticipate traffic congestion but confirmed no road closures.

Over 2,000 personnel will be deployed for security.

The public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 for inquiries. – Bernama