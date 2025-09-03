Kuala Lumpur to host Red Cross and Red Crescent regional meetings in September

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society will host the 22nd Southeast Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Leaders’ Meeting and the 4th Southeast Asia Red Cross Red Crescent Youth Forum from September 22 to 24 in Kuala Lumpur.

This three-day event will bring together leaders and youth representatives from 11 National Societies along with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

With the theme “Navigating Uncertainty, Strengthening Unity for Humanitarian Action”, the meeting will focus on strengthening solidarity and fostering innovation to address current challenges including climate-related disasters, health emergencies, migration, and humanitarian diplomacy.

Presidents, chairpersons, and senior officials from National Societies in Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam are expected to attend.

The 4th Southeast Asia Youth Forum will serve as a platform for young leaders and volunteers to share perspectives and reaffirm their commitment to humanitarian values.

This forum will also explore innovative solutions to strengthen community resilience across the Southeast Asian region.

In collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society will host a one-day Southeast Asia Humanitarian Forum.

This additional forum will focus on multilateral cooperation, disaster law development, and compliance with International Humanitarian Law within ASEAN to boost national and regional resilience.

The humanitarian forum will bring together Red Cross and Red Crescent leaders, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency, civil society groups, and regional humanitarian partners.

Through these initiatives, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society reaffirms its commitment to strengthening solidarity and collective action to build resilient communities in Southeast Asia. – Bernama