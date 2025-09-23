Kuala Lumpur traffic operation issues 7,000 advocacy notices in two days

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur traffic police issued 7,000 advocacy notices during a two-day enforcement period under Operasi Patuh Undang-Undang (Ops PUU).

Car drivers received the highest number of these notices at 3,235 according to Deputy Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad.

Motorcyclists were the second-highest group with 2,590 notices followed by pedestrians who received 780 notices.

Van drivers were issued 190 notices while lorry drivers received 162 and taxi drivers were given 43 notices.

Datuk Mohamed Usuf stated that obstructing traffic was the most common offence with 2,879 notices issued for this violation.

Failure to obey traffic signals was the second most frequent offence resulting in 1,692 notices.

Jaywalking by pedestrians accounted for 780 of the total advocacy notices issued during the operation.

Other notable offences included dirty or non-compliant registration plates which led to 687 notices.

A total of 336 notices were issued to motorcyclists for not wearing helmets during the two-day period.

Stopping in yellow boxes resulted in 202 notices while stopping beyond the white line led to 181 notices.

Motorcycle modifications prompted 162 notices and 81 notices were issued for not wearing seatbelts.

The deputy police chief revealed that 49,289 advocacy notices have been issued to Kuala Lumpur road users since Ops PUU began on September 6.

Ops PUU currently employs an advisory approach for minor traffic offences before summons enforcement begins on October 1. – Bernama