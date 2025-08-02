Kuala Nerus relocates 100 graves at risk from coastal erosion

KUALA NERUS: The phased relocation of 100 graves at the Pengkalan Maras Muslim cemetery in Batu Rakit begins today, following severe coastal erosion that threatens to wash away numerous burial sites.

Terengganu Mufti Datuk Dr Mohamad Sabri Haron said the relocation, approved by the Mufti’s Office and carried out by the Kuala Nerus Islamic Affairs Department with support from the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM), the Kuala Nerus District Office, local village committees and residents, is essential to prevent greater problems.

The graves will be moved to the new Hajar Muslim cemetery at Kampung Gong Awang Lib, approximately two kilometres inland, with efforts prioritised to complete the transfer before the upcoming monsoon season worsens the erosion.

This action follows a November 2024 incident where the remains of five deceased, including three still wrapped in shrouds, were swept away by waves, forcing emergency reburials at Pengkalan Maras.

Local residents welcomed the move, expressing relief and gratitude. Norhayati Sulaiman, 51, who feared visiting her father’s grave located just two metres from the shoreline, described the relocation as a resolution to her long-standing worries.

Meanwhile, Laila Othman, 57, found emotional comfort attending the transfer of her late husband’s grave.

Bernama’s observation at the century-old cemetery noted that as of midday today, five sets of remains had been successfully exhumed and relocated. - Bernama