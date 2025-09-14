Kuantan kite festival draws 20,000 visitors, boosts local economy

KUANTAN: More than 20,000 local and international visitors attended the 2025 Kuantan International Kite Festival held at Pantai Sepat from September 11 to 15.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail stated the festival attracted 25 international participants from 12 countries including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam alongside 24 local participants.

“This third edition of the festival has also become an event that many international participants and visitors anticipate,“ he said in his speech read by Kuantan Mayor Datuk Zaliza Zulkipli during the closing ceremony.

He noted the 20,000 visitors significantly boosted the local socio-economy, benefiting hoteliers, food operators and small traders throughout the event period.

“In 2024, Pahang received 13.7 million tourists with an estimated total expenditure of RM12.34 billion, an increase of almost four per cent compared to 2023,“ he added.

The state’s gross domestic product also increased by 5.7 per cent, higher than the national rate of 5.1 per cent according to his official statement.

The five-day festival was organised by the Kuantan City Council, the Malaysian Kite Council and the Pahang Kite Association in collaboration with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Pahang. – Bernama