Kuantan Port to become key trade base with China and ASEAN nations

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuantan Port will serve as an important base for trade with China and the coastal regions of Thailand, Laos and Vietnam according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that the port expansion is timely given Malaysia’s historical development concentration on the west coast.

The project developed under a twin-city programme with China aims to elevate the east coast as a new growth hub.

Anwar confirmed the necessity of expansion during an interview with CGTN anchor Zheng Junfeng.

He highlighted Port Klang’s current position among the world’s top ten ports as a remarkable national achievement.

The Prime Minister emphasized Kuantan Port’s potential to transform a previously marginalized area into a significant growth centre.

Kuantan Port signed a collaboration agreement with Malaysian Rail Link Sdn Bhd on June 10, 2024 for the East Coast Rail Link project.

This partnership will enable freight transport to shift from road to rail through the port facility.

The ECRL spur line connecting directly to Kuantan Port will improve goods movement and boost east-west coast connectivity.

Enhanced connectivity and operational efficiency between Malaysia’s coastal regions are expected outcomes of this development. – Bernama