PETALING JAYA: Kuching has secured the second spot for having the cleanest air quality, as revealed by IQAir, which tracks air quality worldwide live.

At the time of writing, IQAir ranked Kuching an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 11, just one spot below Copenhagen, Denmark which was crowned first place for having an AQI of 8.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing Kuala Lumpur was ranked at number 49 with an AQI of 44.

The Live Major Cities Ranking updates at least once per hour to reflect the changing air quality conditions in major cities around the world.

Lahore, Pakistan was ranked the most polluted city with an AQI of 425.

According to IQAir, the live Major Cities Ranking is made up of approximately 120 major cities and includes some of the largest and most well-known metropolises around the world, ordered according to AQI.

The number shown for each major city is the average (median) Air Quality Index (AQI) from all the stations in that city for that particular time.

